Signaturefd Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $5.50 Million; Fort LP Has Raised By $669,381 Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake

Signaturefd Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2637.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signaturefd Llc acquired 39,568 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Signaturefd Llc holds 41,068 shares with $5.74M value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $367.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 1.10M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Fort Lp increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 33.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 5,189 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Fort Lp holds 20,889 shares with $2.71 million value, up from 15,700 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $110.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 446,317 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON ELIGIBLE TO GET SINGLE TO DOUBLE DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES IF DEAL YIELDS COMMERCIALLY SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study in Episodic Cluster Headache; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enter Inc, a -based fund reported 39,038 shares. Aspiriant accumulated 42,380 shares. 23,855 are held by Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability. Bell Comml Bank holds 0.13% or 3,392 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 51,752 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Keybank Association Oh owns 1.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.74 million shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa has invested 3.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). C Worldwide Grp Inc A S invested in 334,120 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Florida-based Amer Asset has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,171 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dock Street Asset has 1,766 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,584 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Live Your Vision Lc holds 1,828 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

Signaturefd Llc decreased Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 94,715 shares to 135,358 valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proshares Tr (NOBL) stake by 10,734 shares and now owns 7,240 shares. Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Fort Lp decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 35,758 shares to 41,379 valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) stake by 49,011 shares and now owns 34,110 shares. Valvoline Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Trust Lta reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sarasin Ptnrs Llp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Charter Tru accumulated 91,275 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 10,841 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,873 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 202,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Northern Trust has invested 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tci Wealth has 12,874 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 1,687 shares. Montag A & Associate invested 0.74% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 1,107 shares. Clean Yield owns 3,348 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 0% stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 200,000 shares worth $25.35M on Thursday, February 28. Shares for $480,000 were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.