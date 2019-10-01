Signaturefd Stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Trimmed by $347,536 as Share Value Rose; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Market Valuation Rose While Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Position

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 4,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.4. About 5,297 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 662,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.39M market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 10,173 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 12,121 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 15,782 shares. 18,827 are owned by Cutter & Brokerage. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 120,326 shares. Strs Ohio holds 150,700 shares. Moreover, Kempner Capital Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Federated Pa reported 297 shares. Barclays Plc reported 29,365 shares stake. 562,106 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Invesco Ltd reported 59,567 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 185,271 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 2.14M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 7,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 249,095 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 113,261 shares to 213,461 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 96,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,110 shares, and has risen its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $23,106 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested in 0.03% or 2,030 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 6,516 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.09% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 70,414 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 384,071 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc accumulated 0.06% or 1,650 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 17,546 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 11,787 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,276 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 15,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Hyman Charles D accumulated 71,153 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,747 shares to 7,343 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 57,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).