Signaturefd Maintains Holding in Starbucks (SBUX); Spears Abacus Advisors Decreased Citigroup (C) Position by $631,346

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 13.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 26/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 9.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 310% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,215 shares to 56,994 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares to 183,362 shares, valued at $34.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,831 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).