Signaturefd Lifted Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Holder Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $441,350

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (WMT) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 53,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 58,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 1.77M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 27/04/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues Walmart For Disability Harassment; 28/03/2018 – 52 percent of Democrats are now likely to purchase from Walmart compared to 44 percent five years ago, according to a YouGov survey; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 16/03/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 1835.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 7,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 3.24 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 5,319 shares to 3,297 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 7,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,644 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc accumulated 93,604 shares. Snow Lp has 39,076 shares. Caprock Group owns 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,928 shares. 11,083 are held by First City Capital. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 24.63 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,354 shares. Narwhal Management owns 44,162 shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,444 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 119,471 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, Iowa-based fund reported 16,684 shares. Cincinnati Corporation reported 912,500 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Martin & Com Tn has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

