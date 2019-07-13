Signaturefd Lifted By $360,723 Its Southern Co (SO) Holding; Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Had 2 Bulls

Signaturefd Llc increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 14.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signaturefd Llc acquired 7,073 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Signaturefd Llc holds 54,442 shares with $2.81M value, up from 47,369 last quarter. Southern Co now has $57.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Among 6 analysts covering Drax Group PLC (LON:DRX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Drax Group PLC had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 4. Credit Suisse upgraded Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”. HSBC maintained the shares of DRX in report on Monday, January 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Top Pick” rating. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. See Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 295.00 Upgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 333.00 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 280.00 Initiates Starts

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 380.00 Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 312.00 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.13 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. It has a 57.18 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.

More news for Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Drax Group plcâ€™s (LON:DRX) 4.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. Forbes.com‘s article titled: “Utility Of Agility: Drax Group Boss Plots Coal-Free Future For £1.5B U.K. Energy Outfit – Forbes” and published on August 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 1.75% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 280.2. About 630,870 shares traded. Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Com has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated accumulated 44,466 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,797 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,412 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Schaller Investment Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 0.4% or 10,553 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 932,295 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Com holds 5,930 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 0.06% or 28,666 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 123,191 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 7,960 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% or 4.56M shares. Lazard Asset Llc invested in 8,392 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,400 were reported by Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Citigroup. SunTrust maintained the shares of SO in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.

Signaturefd Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 6,354 shares to 5,646 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 162,797 shares and now owns 117,260 shares. Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $4.42M were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III. 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern (NYSE:SO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “YOLO Is First NYSE-Listed Pot ETF to Bet on U.S. Marijuana Stocks – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), The Stock That Slid 65% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.