Signaturefd Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Albert D Mason Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Lowered by $1.11 Million as Stock Rose

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 67004% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 67,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 67,104 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $211.43. About 13.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 368,387 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Management stated it has 3.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership owns 29,549 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 455,850 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ferox Capital LP has 3.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet Asset Limited has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.82M shares. Aldebaran Fin has invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Knott David M invested in 25,050 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Company has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Agricole S A holds 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 280,903 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 60,057 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 1.46% or 431,366 shares. Cypress Asset Tx owns 60,340 shares. Diker Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 14,128 shares. 6.41 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,360 shares to 31,340 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,346 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, New York-based fund reported 44,077 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 855,207 shares. Harris Limited Partnership holds 0.59% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin reported 57,256 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Cadence National Bank Na has 4,223 shares. Shufro Rose & Communications Lc owns 5,228 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 195,805 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,334 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,382 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.24% or 6,400 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 0.11% or 13,391 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,120 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Gp has invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.