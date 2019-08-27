Signaturefd Increased By $303,186 Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Sentiment Is 1.41

Signaturefd Llc increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 112.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signaturefd Llc acquired 1,794 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Signaturefd Llc holds 3,384 shares with $573,000 value, up from 1,590 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $185.05. About 50,118 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 72 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 51 cut down and sold stock positions in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 22.87 million shares, down from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ethan Allen Interiors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 35 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $464.21 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for 100,853 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 144,788 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 291,975 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,688 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was bought by Burns Mark Lagrand on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management holds 1,185 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Montecito Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.13% or 2,512 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 63,670 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 154,415 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management holds 7,250 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1,250 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1,188 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.44% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,129 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability owns 1,898 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Co owns 3,385 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Da Davidson owns 42,450 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Perkins Coie holds 550 shares. Acg Wealth holds 2,981 shares.

