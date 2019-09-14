Signaturefd Holding in Southern Co (SO) Upped by $601,040; Prince Street Capital Management Position In Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Was Has Boosted

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 112,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 479,817 shares traded or 60.88% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500.

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 10,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 65,370 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 54,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Advisors Lc holds 0% or 267 shares. Brookmont Management has invested 0.84% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.05% or 11,245 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 156,341 shares. Reaves W H And reported 1.41 million shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Farmers invested in 0.22% or 14,238 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company accumulated 9,183 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Whitnell & Commerce invested in 0.02% or 885 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Invesco Ltd invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Argyle Management holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 39,259 shares. 370,172 are owned by Amer Century Inc. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.45% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 626,286 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 2.21M shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $79.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 8,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,655 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $211.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 263,000 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $24.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).