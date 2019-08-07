Signaturefd Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Cut by $436,245 as Stock Price Declined; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Increased by $10.31 Million as Stock Rose

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,575 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 6,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 108,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 232,757 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.11 million, up from 124,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $124.53. About 967,744 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Cap Lc reported 658 shares. 7,210 were reported by Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Com. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 4,907 shares. Financial Advisory Serv stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 1.62% or 31,447 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca owns 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,333 shares. Darsana Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 308,500 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4.19 million shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,513 were reported by Coho Prtn Ltd. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 53,325 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company reported 6,918 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Blb&B Limited Liability Company has 26,027 shares. Bancorp has invested 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chase Investment Counsel Corp has 7,152 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,623 shares to 74,916 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 13,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,414 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ent Fincl Svcs Corp reported 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 10,579 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc invested in 0.06% or 135,726 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Utd Financial Advisers Limited Com reported 15,876 shares. 100,475 are held by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 0.03% or 3,943 shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 0.04% or 85,244 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 1.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Citigroup owns 166,881 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 619,616 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 71,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54 were accumulated by First Manhattan Co.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 11,345 shares to 22,986 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 38,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,780 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

