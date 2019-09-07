Signaturefd Has Upped Its Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $338,091; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Raised Holding by $1.03 Million

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 2167.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 9,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,995 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 324,258 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 94,715 shares to 135,358 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 465,162 shares. Finemark Bancorporation Trust owns 8,458 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc owns 500 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reported 40,962 shares. 11,189 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Networks Lc. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Ftb reported 1,288 shares. Northern Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 1.01M are owned by Ashmore Wealth Lc. Welch Forbes Ltd owns 6,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Needham Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Stifel Fin Corp reported 414,717 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Invesco Ltd holds 0.2% or 14.88 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,864 shares to 69,453 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FNCL).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.