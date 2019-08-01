Signaturefd Has Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Shares Declined; Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holder Osmium Partners Lowered Holding by $6.02 Million

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,575 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 6,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $342.35. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 19,990 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Blackrock reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group Inc reported 227,042 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 457,612 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 1,700 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.07% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 47,952 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 579 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 361 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 489,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 986 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America De holds 0% or 14,124 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 36,429 shares. D E Shaw And holds 10,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $5.17 million activity. Smart Christian Alexander also bought $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) on Monday, March 11.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mgmt owns 1.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80,133 shares. The Ohio-based Cambridge Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evanson Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 1,450 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs holds 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,512 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc reported 3,518 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bbr Partners Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc reported 740 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blackrock Incorporated holds 33.82 million shares. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 157,227 shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De holds 0.18% or 65,500 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 26,544 shares to 26,744 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 495,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.