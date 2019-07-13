Signaturefd Has Trimmed By $436,245 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Adomani (ADOM) SI Increased By 5.68%

Signaturefd Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signaturefd Llc sold 1,145 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Signaturefd Llc holds 5,575 shares with $2.13 million value, down from 6,720 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $209.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) had an increase of 5.68% in short interest. ADOM’s SI was 1.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.68% from 957,000 shares previously. With 1.48 million avg volume, 1 days are for Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM)’s short sellers to cover ADOM’s short positions. The SI to Adomani Inc’s float is 2.4%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 177,462 shares traded. ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM) has declined 41.14% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ADOM News: 09/05/2018 – ADOMANI INC – NET LOSS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $4.1 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ ADOMANI Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADOM); 13/03/2018 Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of ADOMANI, Inc. (ADOM) on Behalf of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – NASDAQ Halts $LFIN. SEC Takes action to ” ‘quickly’ prevent more than $27 million in alleged illicit trading profits from being transferred out of the country.” Good job. Now, regulators need to halt or eliminate the RegA+ program. Total disaster

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co.

Signaturefd Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 13,623 shares to 74,916 valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 67,004 shares and now owns 67,104 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, makes, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. The company has market cap of $19.67 million. The Company’s products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. It currently has negative earnings.