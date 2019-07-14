Signaturefd Has Increased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $4.40 Million; Enerplus (ERF) Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Decreased Position by $1.59 Million

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13841.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 83,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 198,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.77M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.75 million, down from 6.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 721,171 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 169,632 shares to 7.84 million shares, valued at $417.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 153,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $63.40 million for 6.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,360 shares to 31,340 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 10,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,240 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Ltd reported 26,700 shares stake. Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 2.79 million shares. Skba Capital Management Ltd Llc has 3.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jones Financial Companies Lllp stated it has 6,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.87% of the stock. 16,169 are owned by Regal Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.91 million shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Llc has 0.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckhead Cap Mgmt Llc reported 3.11% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation stated it has 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utah Retirement owns 856,890 shares. Cadence Management Lc has invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argent Capital Ltd reported 288,475 shares stake. West Chester Capital Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,644 shares. Bernzott, California-based fund reported 308,652 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.