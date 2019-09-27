Signaturefd Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $775,899; Share Value Rose; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shares Declined While Cabot-Wellington Cut Its Stake

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 7,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 102,124 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, down from 109,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.61. About 1.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 5.01M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 13,543 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 248,844 shares. Comml Bank stated it has 8,808 shares. Sector Pension Board has 55,286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 39,350 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 42,156 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 0.07% or 200,633 shares. 787 were accumulated by Synovus Finance Corporation. 143,678 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 50,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cognios Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 82,360 shares. 385,151 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 60,465 shares. Ameritas Investment accumulated 7,347 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP holds 669,636 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.49M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J. $326,723 worth of stock was bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc reported 11,130 shares. South State has 25,350 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 105,328 shares stake. 119,960 are held by Davidson Investment Advisors. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Co has 12,983 shares. Edmp Inc holds 1.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 13,609 shares. Cornerstone Cap invested in 0.03% or 2,132 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Heritage Investors has invested 0.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 48,047 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt has invested 0.56% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 8,865 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 32,484 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares to 3,815 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,707 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.