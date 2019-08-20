Signaturefd Has Cut Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,575 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 6,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $331.97. About 1.04M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 423,964 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52M, up from 409,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 7.21 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Com has invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 100,500 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Focused Wealth accumulated 28,715 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 122,337 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Company invested in 655,000 shares or 4.29% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 49,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 628,191 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Lc owns 1.74M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Kepos Cap Lp holds 0.48% or 154,520 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 22,933 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts holds 17.87M shares. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Twin Focus Prtn Ltd Liability holds 11,160 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp has invested 4.28% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 4,269 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,931 shares to 305,875 shares, valued at $36.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,689 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Trust And Investment Mngmt Co invested in 1.06% or 5,365 shares. California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ckw Fin invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Everett Harris Communication Ca, California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Ltd holds 3.38% or 30,928 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry Commerce has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alphamark Advisors Limited Com has 340 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Howe And Rusling holds 0.17% or 2,632 shares. Greystone Managed Invests invested in 24,479 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cumberland Prns owns 10,497 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs & Ca reported 43,590 shares. Trust Advisors owns 1.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,230 shares.

