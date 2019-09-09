Signaturefd Has Cut Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $679,960; Kentucky Retirement Systems Upped Stake in Dominion Energy (D) as Market Valuation Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mgmt accumulated 7,790 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Moreover, Hillview Limited Liability Corporation has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 14.56% or 14,415 shares. Vista Cap Ptnrs has 804 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Com has 150 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Com holds 866 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,118 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 46,056 shares. 604 are held by Tanaka Cap Management Incorporated. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 29,066 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 1.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 259,965 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,511 shares. Amer Assets Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Driehaus Capital has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 266 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 86,983 shares to 90,983 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.