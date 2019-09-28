Signaturefd Has Cut American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Stake by $347,536 as Share Price Rose; Iszo Capital Management LP Has Raised Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Stake by $569,349 as Stock Value Rose

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 4,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $121.87. About 13,941 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22 million, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 10,508 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 66,572 shares to 724,169 shares, valued at $36.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).