Signaturefd Has Boosted Its Stake in Harris Del (HRS) by $686,085; As M/I Homes (MHO) Shares Rose, Donald Smith & Company Cut Its Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in M/I Homes (MHO) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 362,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.64M, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in M/I Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 182,778 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2157.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,515 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 29/05/2018 – SEC: JEFFREY HARRIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST-DIRECTOR OF DERA TO LEAVE; 18/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Sweeten CB Chris Harris’ Deal; 27/04/2018 – Harris Corp Announces Sallie Bailey Has Been Appointed to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DeAndre Harris, Beaten by White Supremacists in Charlottesville, Is Found Not Guilty of Assault; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on HUD to Keep Words “Free from Discrimination” in Mission Statement; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Harris Corporation’s Sr. Unsecured Debt Issuance ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Votes Against Fiscally Irresponsible Spending Bill; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: MONITORING IF CONVERSIONS SUSTAIN SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 30/05/2018 – Harris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 27/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 94,023 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 25,238 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 3,100 were reported by Ellington Grp Limited. Natixis LP holds 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 14,977 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 500,076 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa stated it has 0.29% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.06% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Eaton Vance owns 0.04% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 102,185 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 38,447 shares. Mariner Llc holds 1,630 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,625 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,423 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has 4,793 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,044 shares to 28 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,994 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.