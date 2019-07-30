Signaturefd Has Boosted Harris Del (HRS) Stake by $686,085 as Share Value Rose; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 361,784 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2157.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,515 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 245.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN U.S. ENERGY, EUROPEAN FIN SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – MIDLAND HEART – MIDLAND HEART APPOINT HARRIS AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Vikings Tender Anthony Harris, Mack Brown; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 15/03/2018 – Harris Healthcare and iWT Health Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Brazoria Co Mud No 509, Tx’s Goult Bonds; Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris’ `clean slate’ bill moves forward; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $5.93-EPS $5.98; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has 0.06% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 2,977 were reported by South State. Fmr Lc holds 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 1.26 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,756 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 130 shares. Hartford Investment Management has invested 0.06% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Smith Salley Associate holds 0.07% or 2,547 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Advsrs has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 1,744 are owned by Cetera Lc. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 13,627 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd owns 8,081 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.05% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 8,781 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.