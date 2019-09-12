Signaturefd Has Boosted At&T (T) Stake by $1.62 Million as Share Value Rose; Oak Ridge Investments Boosted Stake in Five9 (FIVN) by $2.36 Million

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 49,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 130,206 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 80,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 54.11 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34M, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 315,608 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,976 shares to 354,835 shares, valued at $47.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc Com by 33,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,028 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Five9 Inc: FIVN Stock Hits 2019 Forecast on Record Q2 Results, Still Has Upside – Profit Confidential” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 131,355 shares to 3,987 shares, valued at $109,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 8,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,655 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Harvey Capital has invested 5.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Den Berg Mgmt I stated it has 124,518 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Hightower Tru Lta has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eagle Asset stated it has 3.36 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Cadence Bank Na reported 0.69% stake. Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y invested in 1.53% or 40,655 shares. 366,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gagnon Ltd Co stated it has 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 78.22 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Zacks Inv Management accumulated 1.97M shares. Fagan has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First United Fincl Bank Tru holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,422 shares. Wellington Shields And Lc owns 1.58% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 99,681 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 33,998 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Earnings Grew 4.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Bet On Casinos (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keep an Eye on Canopy Growth Stock, but Donâ€™t Buy It Just Yet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.