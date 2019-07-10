Signaturefd Decreased Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $436,245; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Its Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) as Share Value Declined

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 369,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 million, up from 941,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 5.74 million shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 14/05/2018 – S&P: VODAFONE ‘BBB+’ RATING AFFIRMED; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT EGP10B BY 2020; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,575 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 6,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,100 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Boeing a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.77 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Aldebaran Fin has invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Washington Trust has 2.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 106,651 shares. Barbara Oil Co owns 22,500 shares or 5.09% of their US portfolio. 94,400 are held by Markel. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited invested in 5,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantres Asset Management invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Century stated it has 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nadler Financial Gp has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harbour Inv Ltd Company reported 2,010 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 60,850 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Gruss And holds 5.99% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc invested in 271,398 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Cutter And Comm Brokerage Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 4,074 shares.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 35,240 shares to 172,333 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,300 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (NYSE:SNN).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA Downgrades Vodafone, Says European Telecom Faces Short-Term Downside – Benzinga” on August 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Macy’s, Vodafone And More – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of VOD June 7th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Shuts Down Play Movies App for Daydream VR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.