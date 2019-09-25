Signaturefd Boosted Holding in Iberiabank (IBKC) by $303,075; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Upped Its Cbs Cl B (CBS) Stake

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 823.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 4,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, up from 491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.1. About 214,485 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 298,578 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90M, up from 229,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 7.24 million shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 08/05/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CPI +0.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.0 PCT IN MARCH – CBS; 25/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 22/05/2018 – CBS – IT BELIEVES DETERMINATION BY BOARD TO DECLARE A PRO RATA DIVIDEND, CONTINGENT ON DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL, WAS NOT SUBJECT TO NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS; 19/04/2018 – REDSTONE, CBS’S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, HAS HEALTH ISSUES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Boston Partners holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 434,229 shares. Sei Investments reported 12,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cordasco Finance holds 0.01% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.35% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.31M shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 1,890 shares. Fort LP owns 8,238 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 0% or 6,709 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 6,020 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Management. First Personal Fincl Serv invested in 0% or 20 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.11% or 19,903 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,022 shares to 105,637 shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,512 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $972,530 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold IBKC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Cap Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 10,118 are held by Raymond James. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,134 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 8,396 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co owns 29,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 3,125 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,986 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 477,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 217 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 22,231 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 501,733 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Kennedy holds 278,111 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2,996 shares to 1,903 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,423 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).