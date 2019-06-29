Signaturefd Boosted By $1.35 Million Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding; Hmi Capital Has Lowered Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stake

Hmi Capital Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 25.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)’s stock 0.00%. The Hmi Capital Llc holds 1.48 million shares with $146.06M value, down from 1.97M last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since June 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year

Signaturefd Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 8855% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signaturefd Llc acquired 26,565 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Signaturefd Llc holds 26,865 shares with $1.39M value, up from 300 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 8.03M shares traded or 49.06% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO

Signaturefd Llc decreased Invesco Curncyshs Brit Pnd S stake by 5,000 shares to 6,500 valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 98,031 shares and now owns 691,120 shares. Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associates accumulated 1.2% or 54,296 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 907 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,079 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 406,496 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 6,379 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 16,201 are owned by Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.55% or 80,415 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.32% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,000 shares. 16,166 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. 6,270 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability owns 3.2% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 52,807 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 4,446 shares. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). New Vernon Mgmt Ltd holds 1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8,028 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delta Air Lines’ Oil Refinery Just Became Way More Valuable – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: How 1 Scrappy All-Business-Class Airline Carved Out a Niche for Itself – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, January 14 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, January 9. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $66 target. Raymond James maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598 on Monday, March 11. West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million worth of stock or 21,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research reported 3,794 shares stake. First Mercantile reported 0.09% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 4,840 shares. 658,542 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 47,115 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Natixis reported 32,108 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 5,282 shares. Df Dent And Company invested in 6,648 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated reported 28,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 394,697 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd invested in 480,975 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 225,288 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Primecap Ca holds 0.2% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ellie Mae had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. The insider SCHREINER GATES CATHLEEN sold $549,070. Anderman Sigmund also sold $3.70 million worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coherent, Inc. (COHR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On F.N.B. Corp (FNB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need To Know About Thoma Bravo’s Acquisition Of Ellie Mae – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019.