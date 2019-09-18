Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Boosted Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Oge Energy (OGE) Holding

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 19.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc acquired 32,212 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 198,002 shares with $25.93M value, up from 165,790 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $24.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Oge Energy Corp (OGE) stake by 63.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 10,660 shares as Oge Energy Corp (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 6,000 shares with $255,000 value, down from 16,660 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp now has $8.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 952,470 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,135 shares to 133,234 valued at $26.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 3,422 shares and now owns 585 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 145,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 2,611 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. Aviva Plc holds 144,162 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 0.01% or 644 shares. 11,786 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa. 9.01 million are owned by Jennison Ltd Liability. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 135,797 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 10,443 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 9,548 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv holds 0.09% or 24,403 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 52,010 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Lc has invested 0.17% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 55,253 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $14600 lowest target. $160’s average target is 48.38% above currents $107.83 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $180 target. Credit Suisse maintained Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 13,591 shares to 96,997 valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 42,996 shares and now owns 47,496 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. OGE Energy has $4600 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.38’s average target is -7.03% below currents $44.51 stock price. OGE Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on Friday, September 6 to “Buy” rating. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson Com stated it has 3,060 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Tower Limited (Trc) holds 0.03% or 9,277 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co owns 49,346 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 176,379 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 349,494 shares. Coldstream Cap Management holds 23,119 shares. Blackrock reported 0.05% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd accumulated 36,776 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 71,637 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 208 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has 0.06% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 13,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dupont Management holds 0.02% or 17,838 shares.