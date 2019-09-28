Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Exelon (EXC) as Share Value Declined; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Western Digital (WDC) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 38,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 31,999 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 70,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Western Digital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 5.30M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 480,627 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.04 million, up from 465,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

