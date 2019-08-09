Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Davis R M Inc

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,491 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 42,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 15.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 402,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.66M, up from 377,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 6.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 4,187 shares to 65,537 shares, valued at $47.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,675 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 170,933 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability owns 24,838 shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 50,506 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Principal Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 4.17 million shares. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated holds 0.28% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Becker Cap Management invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 509,156 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterling Strategies Ltd owns 5,634 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 2.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Troy Asset Management Ltd has 62,119 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y has 24,486 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,898 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 7,064 shares to 58,285 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,348 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Exchange Traded.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace White Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 9,165 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Com owns 4,634 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 1.62 million shares. Telemus Lc holds 168,765 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated reported 22,950 shares. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarkston Prns Lc has 347,099 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Jennison Lc owns 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31.64M shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Co reported 80,044 shares. Intact Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 21,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 72,712 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Guardian Co reported 970,568 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.22% or 49,043 shares.