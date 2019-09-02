Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Prologis (PLD) Position; Sunopta (STKL) Sellers Decreased By 4.4% Their Shorts

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc acquired 11,574 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 338,424 shares with $24.35M value, up from 326,850 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.86M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) had a decrease of 4.4% in short interest. STKL’s SI was 2.98 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.4% from 3.12M shares previously. With 295,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL)’s short sellers to cover STKL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 211,571 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,538 shares to 107,260 valued at $25.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 15,113 shares and now owns 561 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -2.33% below currents $83.62 stock price. ProLogis had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Invest Management invested in 1.73% or 1.60M shares. Dupont Corporation accumulated 124,781 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 147 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 50,266 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Yhb Advisors owns 29,679 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Garland Mgmt owns 65,520 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 138,669 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 9,000 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Us Natl Bank De invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 283,520 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 246,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na reported 0.41% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SunOpta Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 8,701 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 365,981 shares. Grp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,060 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.64 million shares. Nomura owns 139,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 90,000 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% stake. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 412 shares. Point72 Asset L P holds 5.76M shares. The California-based Engaged Cap has invested 4.24% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Teton Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 210,545 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 120,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 511,723 shares. 164,057 are owned by D E Shaw Inc. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 2,356 shares.