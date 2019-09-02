Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; STRIKEPOINT GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (STKXF) Shorts Decreased By 83.57%

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,567 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 473,348 shares with $25.56 million value, down from 487,915 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $198.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STKXF) had a decrease of 83.57% in short interest. STKXF’s SI was 8,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 83.57% from 49,300 shares previously. With 141,400 avg volume, 0 days are for STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STKXF)’s short sellers to cover STKXF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.0026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0976. About 51,150 shares traded. StrikePoint Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STKXF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,653 shares to 45,491 valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 5,902 shares and now owns 43,121 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.