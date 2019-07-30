Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Increased Exelon (EXC) Holding By $1.46 Million; Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Stagecoach Group PLC (LON:SGC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stagecoach Group PLC had 20 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 1. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Jefferies. Citigroup upgraded the shares of SGC in report on Friday, April 26 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral”. HSBC maintained the shares of SGC in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SGC in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Tuesday, July 30 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. See Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 135.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 135.00 Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 135.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 135.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 126.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 177.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Upgrade

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 6.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc acquired 29,143 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 465,594 shares with $23.34 million value, up from 436,451 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 5.61M shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Stagecoach Group plc shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.35% more from 5.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 331 are held by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). North Star Invest Management reported 139,085 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0% stake. Pnc Fin Ser Gru has invested 0% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). 573 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 118,265 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 64,491 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor holds 55,003 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 417,216 shares. 16,563 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Management Llc. Moreover, Connors Investor has 0.03% invested in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) for 12,247 shares. Punch & Assocs Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 308,176 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. The company has market cap of 735.77 million GBP. It operates through four divisions: UK Bus , UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. It has a 34.61 P/E ratio. The firm offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

The stock decreased 1.72% or GBX 2.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 131.5. About 377,836 shares traded. Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group renamed Superior Group of Companies; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AND OTHER OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC); 02/04/2018 Superior Uniform: Superior Uniform Group® Receives Top Honors at NAUMD Image of the Year Awards – 04/02/2018 – 08:25; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Superior Group of Companies CFO, COO Andy Demott Named CFO of the Year; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING LENDER PROVIDED AN ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. Aliabadi Paymon sold $837,900 worth of stock.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (XBI) stake by 7,015 shares to 2,733 valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 85,828 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares reported 0.02% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 7,012 shares. Wasatch reported 147,847 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 60,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ifrah Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.42% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Opus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 183,803 shares. West Family Investments reported 18,000 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 10,460 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co reported 0.99% stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 264,137 shares.