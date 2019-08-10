Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $596,102; Share Value Rose; Wallington Asset Management Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.59 Million

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 43,121 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 37,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Lc holds 0.24% or 2,374 shares in its portfolio. 76,102 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com. Crestwood Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,560 shares. Donaldson Lc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Consulate accumulated 187 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Company invested in 620 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 6,127 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 711 shares. 12,289 are owned by Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability. Bb&T stated it has 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comerica State Bank holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 85,825 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 2,775 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 2,600 were accumulated by Ratan Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated owns 123 shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 7,015 shares to 2,733 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVW).