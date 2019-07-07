Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rose While Venator Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $3.89 Million

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,491 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 42,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.09M shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Marathon Trading Invest Ltd holds 5,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Charter Communication holds 1,390 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bristol John W And Incorporated Ny accumulated 218,055 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 4,132 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.21% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 73,657 shares. Fairfax Fincl Hldgs Ltd Can reported 10,200 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5,614 shares stake. Capstone Investment Advsr has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.25M shares. 401,127 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Strs Ohio reported 70,108 shares stake. Bluefin Trading Llc reported 7,200 shares. Brown Advisory holds 33,723 shares.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 71,500 shares to 151,795 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Slack will make its public debut on the NYSE: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: "Better Buy: Google vs. IBM – The Motley Fool" on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Why I'm Moving On From Red Hat – Seeking Alpha" published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,135 shares to 142,715 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 158,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IDV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July; iCloud And Insta Fail – Seeking Alpha" on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, MSFT, WYNN – Nasdaq" published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: "Can Microsoft Avoid Apple's and Amazon's $1 Trillion Trap? – The Motley Fool" on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq" published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Wedbush: Microsoft's Azure Is Closing In On Amazon Web Services – Benzinga" with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wallington Asset Management Lc has invested 4.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alyeska Inv Group Incorporated Lp holds 551,246 shares. 394,706 were accumulated by Newbrook Lp. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 735,369 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. 117,422 are held by Capital Interest Ca. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Inv accumulated 56,112 shares. Opus Capital Llc has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Gw Henssler Associates Limited has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Halsey Assoc Inc Ct has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 71 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,878 shares. Harvey Limited Liability reported 18,005 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 71,082 shares. Independent Incorporated has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,630 shares.