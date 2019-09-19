Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Increased Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Brunswick (BC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc acquired 18,878 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 202,458 shares with $25.19M value, up from 183,580 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 4.44M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE

Among 4 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 10.14% above currents $53.34 stock price. Brunswick had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 22 report. See Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 17.73% above currents $124.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 21,274 shares to 184,292 valued at $25.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 10,141 shares and now owns 177,357 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 30.29 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.

