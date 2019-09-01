Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $1.15 Million; PLAYMATES HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (PYHOF) Shorts Up By 95.56%

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 4.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,212 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 92,791 shares with $25.40M value, down from 97,003 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $111.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17M shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 6.95% above currents $287.06 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $300 target. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $288 target.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.