Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Cut Sysco (SYY) Position; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stake

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 65.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,951 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 4,657 shares with $311,000 value, down from 13,608 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $35.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 16.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 19,330 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock rose 13.51%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 95,892 shares with $5.58M value, down from 115,222 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $10.02B valuation. The stock increased 3.38% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 2.54M shares traded or 167.27% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton

Among 2 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Argenx Se stake by 6,784 shares to 33,012 valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 17,128 shares and now owns 27,420 shares. Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I was raised too.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Messer Angela M. sold $1.44 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 27,000 shares. $532,600 worth of stock was sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O on Thursday, February 7. ROZANSKI HORACIO had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.21 million. Shares for $817,500 were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M on Monday, February 11.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S had sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47 million. 60,156 shares were sold by Libby Russell T., worth $3.81 million on Thursday, January 31.

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, June 4. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,416 shares to 205,566 valued at $22.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 8,299 shares and now owns 505,218 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) was raised too.