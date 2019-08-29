Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Martin Currie LTD Lowered Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding By $2.10 Million

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 15.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc acquired 5,902 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 43,121 shares with $4.37 million value, up from 37,219 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $341.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 13.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 61,899 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 387,615 shares with $13.56 million value, down from 449,514 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $59.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 13/03/2018 – China’s sovereign wealth fund sells stake in Blackstone; 25/03/2018 – President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese products could be delayed, Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group said at the China Development Forum; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Objects to Gibson Brands Financing; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 06/03/2018 – Joan Solotar Says Blackstone Is Creating ‘Bespoke’ Alt-Asset Products (Video); 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Has Acquired a Passive, Minority Equity Interest In Kohlberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Llc invested 3.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salem Cap Mngmt invested in 29,789 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 124,260 shares stake. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Salley & Associate holds 2.65% or 162,615 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 1.15 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 220,279 shares. 17,433 are held by Birmingham Management Al. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 35,056 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.62 million shares. Howard Cap Mgmt accumulated 154,642 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salzhauer Michael invested 6.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 5,176 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased John Hancock Exchange Traded stake by 8,802 shares to 44,587 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DON) stake by 22,115 shares and now owns 226,703 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.60% above currents $106.8 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Among 3 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 4.03% above currents $49.67 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 9 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5400 target.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 21.05 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

