Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Stake By $2.34 Million; Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mack-Cali Realty has $26 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 12.80% above currents $21.72 stock price. Mack-Cali Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research upgraded the shares of CLI in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. See Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) latest ratings:

17/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Upgrade

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc acquired 18,878 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 202,458 shares with $25.19 million value, up from 183,580 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $230.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $121.31. About 577,818 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 29,074 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 50C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 05/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY L.P. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,995 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 10,237 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 5,900 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 75 shares. Aperio Lc invested in 0.01% or 119,176 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Prelude Cap Ltd reported 118,264 shares. Levin Capital Strategies L P holds 52,000 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lp has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Asset One Ltd reported 0.02% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,471 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 0.03% or 79,178 shares in its portfolio.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 8.21 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity. On Wednesday, June 19 BATKIN ALAN R bought $47,893 worth of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 2,000 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 18,424 shares to 1,140 valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 10,192 shares and now owns 292,113 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $133 lowest target. $144’s average target is 18.70% above currents $121.31 stock price. Chevron Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.