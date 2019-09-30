Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $607,959 as Shares Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $13.71 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 159,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355.90M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 2.48 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 122,204 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.38M, up from 119,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 2.39M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 5.14 million shares to 13.80M shares, valued at $56.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.67M for 7.99 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

