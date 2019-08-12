Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Stake in Prologis (PLD) Lifted by $821,754 as Share Value Rose; Group One Trading LP Holding in Jd Com (JD) Cut by $501,240

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 338,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, up from 326,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 2.79M shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 16,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 284,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, down from 300,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 8.96 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 93,125 shares. Moreover, Artemis Inv Management Llp has 0.76% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.19% or 981,814 shares. Cannell Peter B owns 10,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 892,576 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 41 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 4.43% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Paradigm Asset Communication Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.28% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 4,721 shares. Anson Funds LP accumulated 8,500 shares. Synovus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.48% or 1.25M shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt accumulated 123,343 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 7,015 shares to 2,733 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 1.23 million shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sibanye Stillwater (Call) by 852,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 917,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84 million for 135.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

