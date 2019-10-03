Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Prologis (PLD) Holding; GENTING SINGAPORE LTD EXTENDED SETTLEMEN (GIGNF) SI Increased By 35.07%

GENTING SINGAPORE LTD EXTENDED SETTLEMEN (OTCMKTS:GIGNF) had an increase of 35.07% in short interest. GIGNF’s SI was 4.81 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 35.07% from 3.56M shares previously. The stock decreased 6.66% or $0.0457 during the last trading session, reaching $0.64. About 1,100 shares traded or 112.77% up from the average. Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,092 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 329,332 shares with $26.38M value, down from 338,424 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $53.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 29,236 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Ishares (IVW) stake by 2,655 shares to 30,471 valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 1,922 shares and now owns 26,223 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was raised too.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.93M for 22.72 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 123,715 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt invested in 0.8% or 488,514 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Heitman Real Estate Llc holds 1.87 million shares or 6.57% of its portfolio. 19 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 29,376 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 7,164 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 1.45M shares. Cap Growth Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 6.45M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.01% or 6,106 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 121,807 shares. 46,452 were accumulated by Bragg Fin Advsrs. Next Group Incorporated has 863 shares.