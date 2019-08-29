Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Price Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Montag A & Associates Increased Its Stake by $9.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 79.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 104,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 236,586 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89 million, up from 131,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.59. About 579,027 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 473,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56 million, down from 487,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 4.58 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bancorporation In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,120 shares. Schroder Invest Group holds 671,408 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 452,417 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.15 million shares. 6,827 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Hills Natl Bank Tru Com holds 79,597 shares. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). South Texas Money Ltd has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rafferty Asset Lc owns 0.15% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 104,024 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% or 120,386 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.59% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.34 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30,010 shares to 61,908 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,175 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 8,321 shares to 144,957 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 131,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 1.13% stake. Renaissance Invest Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,722 shares or 0.39% of the stock. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Co owns 9,391 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 47,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penobscot Inv Management Co reported 144,025 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 845 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited has 9,790 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 0.22% or 12,220 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 58.05M shares stake. Bowen Hanes And accumulated 990,075 shares. Verity Asset Management has invested 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability invested in 2.35M shares or 1.95% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation has 192,869 shares.

