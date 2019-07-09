Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Boosted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake By $774,364; Caterpillar (CAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 489 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 470 sold and trimmed holdings in Caterpillar Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 365.67 million shares, down from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Caterpillar Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 21 to 14 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 409 Increased: 357 New Position: 132.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc acquired 10,189 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 302,305 shares with $23.02M value, up from 292,116 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 835,619 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc holds 12.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. for 9,800 shares. Impala Asset Management Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has 7.3% invested in the company for 11.26 million shares. The Connecticut-based Discovery Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 5.97% in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 77,210 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $76.43 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.71 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.65. About 1.42 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $83 target. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, January 22.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares (IVW) stake by 1,966 shares to 27,816 valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 4,519 shares and now owns 19,353 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs owns 603 shares. Capital Intl Ca, California-based fund reported 60,465 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.38% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Axa reported 462,636 shares. Miles Capital Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 22,797 shares. Conning has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Alphamark Advsrs Lc has invested 1.83% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Glenmede Tru Na reported 1.02 million shares. Davenport & Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,299 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 36,815 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj holds 9,079 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 76,433 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Strs Ohio has 695,895 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 3,763 shares.