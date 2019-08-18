Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Position in Prologis (PLD) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $27.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 338,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, up from 326,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 2.18M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 142,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,586 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,212 shares to 92,791 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,715 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

