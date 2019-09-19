Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Prologis (PLD) Stake; Blackstone (BSL) Sentiment Is 0.69

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,092 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 329,332 shares with $26.38M value, down from 338,424 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $54.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 1.81M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01

Blackstone (BSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 11 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 16 trimmed and sold equity positions in Blackstone. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.76 million shares, down from 3.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackstone in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone / GSO announces monthly distributions – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolphin Pursues Restructuring or Prompt Liquidation of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE TICKER SYMBOL: FSD) – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Declare Special Distributions – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Announce Transition to Dynamic Monthly Distributions and Declare Monthly Distributions – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AFT: Distributions Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 34,228 shares traded. Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. The company has market cap of $253.59 million. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund for 48,152 shares. Ntv Asset Management Llc owns 51,290 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arlington Capital Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 22,896 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 28,142 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr (DWM) stake by 8,389 shares to 654,450 valued at $33.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares (IVE) stake by 2,754 shares and now owns 30,511 shares. Ishares (IDV) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -4.57% below currents $85.58 stock price. Prologis had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Service accumulated 215 shares. Resolution Cap has invested 13.52% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 65,477 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 799,649 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. 22,880 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. First Republic Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Cullinan Associates reported 0.02% stake. Winch Advisory Services Limited Company stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Payden And Rygel reported 211,400 shares stake. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 0.17% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.15 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 9.45M shares. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 6.95M shares. American Registered Advisor Incorporated owns 10,295 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation stated it has 33,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cincinnati owns 590,000 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 23.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.