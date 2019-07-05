Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Exelon (EXC); Bank Of Italy Upped Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Holding by $7.57 Million; Share Price Declined

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,594 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34M, up from 436,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 2.68M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 605,102 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation has 0.16% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Royal London Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 384,583 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Metropolitan Life New York invested in 23,287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 26,005 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance reported 292,979 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh has 14,120 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 47,707 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 833,079 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 415,319 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Haverford owns 6,973 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 33,505 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Bollard Gp owns 33,094 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Asset owns 18,447 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 7.03 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 8,766 shares to 6,049 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).