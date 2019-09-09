Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped by $596,102 as Market Valuation Rose; As Union Pac (UNP) Shares Rose, De Burlo Group Has Upped Its Stake by $2.51 Million

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 490.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 15,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,089 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 3,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 43,121 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 37,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Exchange Traded by 8,802 shares to 44,587 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,348 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,888 shares to 26,599 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,478 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).