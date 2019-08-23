Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Cut Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $590,766; As Posco (PKX) Stock Price Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted by $836,000 Its Stake

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 65.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 921,741 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.61M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 246,161 shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 28/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M-GXY.AX; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 13/03/2018 – INDIA’S STEEL MINISTER SAYS TALKS ON WITH POSCO 005490.KS FOR JOINT VENTURES WITH LOCAL MILLS; 10/03/2018 – S.Korea’s POSCO, Samsung SDI agree to build cathode plant in Chile by 2021; 14/05/2018 – POSCO THAINOX PCL INOX.BK – QTRLY NET PROFIT 197.2 MLN BAHT VS 227.7 MLN BAHT; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 17/04/2018 – Chief executive of South Korean steelmaker Posco offers to step down; 18/04/2018 – Posco chief to step down after political pressure; 18/04/2018 – CEO of South Korean steelmaker Posco resigns; 02/04/2018 – POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PILBARA MINERALS COMPLETED

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,500 shares to 18,812 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,300 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,495 shares to 153,893 shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rydex Etf Trust by 19,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.24% or 35,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.12% stake. Kempen Capital Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 31,865 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 14,611 shares. Advisory Alpha stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc invested in 24,245 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation reported 436,861 shares. Signature Est And Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,657 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.04% or 14,981 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Tru Company holds 0.03% or 7,519 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.22% or 16,190 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Schulhoff Company invested in 0.59% or 16,435 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 251 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,509 shares.