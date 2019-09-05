Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding in Eog Res (EOG) as Stock Price Declined; Air Lease (AL) Market Value Rose While Southport Management Cut Position by $343.49 Million

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 205,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 209,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 2.04M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 475,958 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.75 million for 7.82 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 121,291 are held by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 0% or 740 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Company holds 23,506 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 114,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amp Investors Ltd has 31,441 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 0.53% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 858,040 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 304 shares. 700 are owned by Markston Int Ltd. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.58% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Strs Ohio owns 1.10 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Lc reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Glob Lc reported 197,455 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 60,817 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Citizens Northern has invested 0.48% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 54,789 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 6,168 shares. City Hldgs reported 100 shares. British Columbia Investment has 110,442 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,835 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Willingdon Wealth Management owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 32,140 were reported by Puzo Michael J. Private Wealth Partners Ltd invested 1.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 597 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 2.76M shares.