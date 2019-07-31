Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Cut Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position By $21.34 Million; Aecom Technology Has 0.97 Sentiment

Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 94 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 97 sold and reduced their stakes in Aecom Technology Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 134.33 million shares, down from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aecom Technology Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 82 Increased: 61 New Position: 33.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 96.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 158,086 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 5,126 shares with $694,000 value, down from 163,212 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $75.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 3.24 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,020 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. Cornerstone Advisors owns 2,023 shares. 63,495 are held by Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 28,628 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Front Barnett Associates stated it has 81,867 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Davenport Limited Liability Com accumulated 54,047 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore owns 85,190 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,346 shares. Century Inc reported 136,758 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 45,637 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Com holds 0.32% or 19,556 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. 138,800 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Gladius Management Lp has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Donaldson Management Lc reported 16,250 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar: Not Buying Yet, With Some Concerns Mounting – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Looks Set To Report Strong Q2 Performance Across Segments – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 11.39 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 11,574 shares to 338,424 valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,718 shares and now owns 3,272 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CAT in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 668,658 shares traded. AECOM (ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 21/03/2018 – Institution of Civil Engineers, AECOM and MTR Corporation unveil the world’s longest span bridge built with LEGO(R) bricks in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Design and Consulting Services , Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). It has a 21.39 P/E ratio. The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “AECOM to announce third quarter fiscal year 2019 results on August 6th – Financial Post” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “AECOM secures project management consultancy services contract for Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Bay mega-project – Financial Post” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.