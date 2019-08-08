Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Prologis (PLD) Holding; 12 Bullish Analysts Covering Dollar General (DG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc acquired 11,574 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 338,424 shares with $24.35 million value, up from 326,850 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 96,212 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $142 target in Monday, June 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 15. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $139 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 25 to “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. See Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $142 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Top Pick Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $127.0000 New Target: $146.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $143.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 205,677 shares to 4,143 valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 86,513 shares and now owns 3,720 shares. John Hancock Exchange Traded was reduced too.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.1% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Anson Funds Management Limited Partnership accumulated 8,500 shares. Argent Com stated it has 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company has invested 1.73% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Prudential accumulated 0.2% or 1.64M shares. Cohen Klingenstein accumulated 0.19% or 37,026 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 12,613 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L P, Florida-based fund reported 4,419 shares. Panagora Asset owns 373,742 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 181,611 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1.13 million shares stake. 798 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 89,158 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 7.50M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 23,995 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General’s rapid rural Michigan expansion doesn’t always excite locals – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

The stock increased 1.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 130,908 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 54,675 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 5,817 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Haverford Tru Co accumulated 391,665 shares. Stifel Financial owns 63,331 shares. Legacy Capital Prns holds 0.13% or 2,415 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 37,834 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Blackrock has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Raymond James Svcs Advisors has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.13% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pittenger & Anderson invested in 2,005 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Resource reported 0% stake. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.25% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.72M shares. Optimum Advsrs reported 538 shares.