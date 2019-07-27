Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stock Declined While Second Curve Capital Has Lifted by $4.38 Million Its Holding; As Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Market Value Declined, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped by $5.61 Million Its Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 274,283 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 187,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.56 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.18% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 462,332 shares traded or 139.27% up from the average. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 0.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 164,657 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $91.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 275,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,677 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Susan Vogt Appointed to Board of Directors of Anika Therapeutics – Business Wire” on October 24, 2018, also Orthospinenews.com with their article: “Anika Appoints James Loerop as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Planning | – OrthoSpineNews” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anika to buy back $50M of stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anika Resumes Global Distribution of HYALOFAST, HYALOGRAFT-C and HYALOMATRIX – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/25: (DBD) (NTGR) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (PTC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $33,200 activity.